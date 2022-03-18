Ric Fulop Purchases 128,850 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DM opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 56.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $4,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 61.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Desktop Metal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.