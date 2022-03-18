Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland Buys 15,000 Shares

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RBBN stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $503.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,485,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 138,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

