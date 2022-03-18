Reviewing Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) & Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) and Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innospec and Perimeter Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innospec $1.48 billion 1.59 $93.10 million $3.74 25.44 Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innospec has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innospec and Perimeter Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innospec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perimeter Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Innospec presently has a consensus target price of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Innospec’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innospec is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Innospec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Innospec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Innospec and Perimeter Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innospec 6.28% 12.06% 8.03% Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Innospec beats Perimeter Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innospec (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for customer’s processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining industries. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations, chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation and completion operations, and products for oil and gas production. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About Perimeter Solutions (Get Rating)

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. The Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate based lubricant additives. Perimeter Solutions is based in ST. LOUIS.

