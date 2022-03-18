Reviewing AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMERISAFE and Hippo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $315.93 million 2.95 $65.76 million $3.39 14.20 Hippo $91.20 million 12.65 -$371.40 million N/A N/A

AMERISAFE has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Profitability

This table compares AMERISAFE and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 20.81% 12.18% 3.72% Hippo N/A -58.63% -25.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMERISAFE and Hippo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.64%. Hippo has a consensus price target of $5.29, indicating a potential upside of 158.05%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Hippo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

