Retirement Planning Group Purchases Shares of 2,774 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. 4,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,373. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

