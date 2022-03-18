Retirement Planning Group Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock remained flat at $$110.93 during midday trading on Friday. 168,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,202. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.25 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

