Retirement Planning Group Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 183.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

VT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.64. 101,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,402. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $93.19 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

