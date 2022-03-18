Retirement Planning Group Buys 1,977 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.56. The stock had a trading volume of 281,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,241,956. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $406.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

