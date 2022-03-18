Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE RFP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 715,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,914. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

