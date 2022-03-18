Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rockwell Medical (RMTI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ: RMTI) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Rockwell Medical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

3/10/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Rockwell Medical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Rockwell Medical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

1/18/2022 – Rockwell Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 458,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.86. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 758,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

