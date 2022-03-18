Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

CHMI stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $140.59 million, a P/E ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 830.77%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

