Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 80.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.46.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Replimune Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Replimune Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Replimune Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.