Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $183.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.21 million and the lowest is $171.50 million. Repligen reported sales of $142.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $820.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

Repligen stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,338. Repligen has a twelve month low of $156.27 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.66.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,600,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $521,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.