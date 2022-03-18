Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Repare Therapeutics reported sales of $170,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,152.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.47 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

RPTX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.98. 73,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,403. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $585.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

