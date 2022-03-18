Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,909 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 85,558.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

