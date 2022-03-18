Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after buying an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $346.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $285.59 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day moving average of $341.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.42.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

