Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Invests $355,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 60 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 85.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,223.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,924.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,199.72. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,363.32 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

