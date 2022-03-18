Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $492,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,386.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,455,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156,114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 734.6% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,623 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

