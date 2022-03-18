Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.