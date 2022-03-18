Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Waters by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $330.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average of $349.34. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.88 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

