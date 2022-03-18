RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Shares of RDHL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 876,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,445. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on RDHL. BTIG Research cut their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.