Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

Shares of RCAT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 13,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Cat by 113.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

