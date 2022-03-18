Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,500 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RB. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($81.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.43) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($79.97) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,073 ($91.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.29).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

