Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcellx (ACLX)

3/2/2022 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Arcellx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/1/2022 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Arcellx is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

ACLX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.71. 2,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,408. Arcellx Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

