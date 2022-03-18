Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for VAALCO Energy (EGY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for VAALCO Energy (NYSE: EGY):

3/16/2022 – VAALCO Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/8/2022 – VAALCO Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2022 – VAALCO Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/4/2022 – VAALCO Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $333.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 39.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

