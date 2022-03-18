Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Papa John’s International (PZZA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Papa John’s International (NASDAQ: PZZA):

3/13/2022 – Papa John’s International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2022 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Papa John’s International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $122.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $135.00 to $120.00.

2/24/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00.

2/22/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Papa John’s International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Papa John’s International was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,090.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,663,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after buying an additional 58,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

