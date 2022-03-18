RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut RealReal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.65.

Get RealReal alerts:

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $712.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.52. RealReal has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in RealReal in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.