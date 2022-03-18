RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RNWK opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth $57,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

