RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of RNWK opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $6.63.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 29.66% and a negative net margin of 37.78%.
About RealNetworks (Get Rating)
RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.
