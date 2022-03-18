Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells £74,768.90 in Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) insider Simon Fuller sold 42,005 shares of Reach stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.31), for a total value of £74,768.90 ($97,228.74).

Shares of RCH opened at GBX 199.60 ($2.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.50. The stock has a market cap of £626.66 million and a PE ratio of 221.78. Reach plc has a 12 month low of GBX 136 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Reach alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. Reach’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Reach from GBX 285 ($3.71) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About Reach (Get Rating)

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.