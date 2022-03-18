RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.49 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) will post $90.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $89.80 million to $91.18 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $372.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $375.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $388.70 million, with estimates ranging from $384.40 million to $397.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RE/MAX.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently -108.23%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

