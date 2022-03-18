Raymond James Cuts PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Price Target to $12.00

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $4.00 on Monday. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.50.

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLx Pharma news, CFO Rita M. O’connor purchased 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PLx Pharma by 56.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 122,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95,250 shares in the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

