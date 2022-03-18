Raymond James Analysts Give Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BIR. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

