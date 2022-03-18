RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $22.51

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $23.10. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 588 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

