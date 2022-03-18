RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.64. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $43.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,814.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $63,313.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $436,331. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

