Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $55.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of research firms have commented on RANJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,906. Randstad has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

