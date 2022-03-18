Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RLYB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Rallybio news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Uden bought 5,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rallybio by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 9,889.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

