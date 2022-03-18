Rainicorn Price Reaches $0.0519 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $25.93 million and $98,352.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.36 or 0.07041094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.79 or 0.99872950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041062 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

