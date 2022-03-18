RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RDNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.87. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). RadNet had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $333.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in RadNet by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 45,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

