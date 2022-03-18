Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Quest Resource updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.83 million, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28.

QRHC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

