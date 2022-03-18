Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Insider Matthew Dyer Sells 6,478 Shares

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) insider Matthew Dyer sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,976.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QSI stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.