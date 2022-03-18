QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of QIAGEN worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after buying an additional 765,090 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,468,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,307,000 after buying an additional 311,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1,620.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 57.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 988,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $41.32 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

