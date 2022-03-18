Qbao (QBT) Achieves Market Cap of $308,119.52

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $308,119.52 and approximately $31,794.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare,



