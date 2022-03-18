Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for BRC Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRC in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BRC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE BRCC opened at $16.95 on Friday. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

