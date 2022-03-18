Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Increased by Analyst

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

NYSE:PGR opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. Progressive has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

