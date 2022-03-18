Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Reduced by Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$15.46 on Thursday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$21.50. The stock has a market cap of C$501.69 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.35.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

