Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Banc of California in a report released on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 26.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $375,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 22.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

