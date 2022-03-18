Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,706,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,604 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

