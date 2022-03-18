Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skillz in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Skillz has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 18.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.