Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.18.

TSE MX opened at C$66.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.15. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$70.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,660.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

