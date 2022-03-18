Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

